(Adds World Bank spokesman, paragraphs 10-11)
By Alexis Akwagyiram and Herculano Coroado
LAGOS/LUANDA Feb 1 Nigeria and Angola, Africa's
two biggest oil producers, are both in talks with the World Bank
about support to help cope with low crude prices, weakening
currencies and strained public finances.
Nigeria has held exploratory talks with the World Bank on
borrowing to help fund a record budget in 2016 but has not
applied for any emergency loans, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun
said on Sunday.
Angola also held talks with the World Bank between Jan.
25-29 about securing funding support in a deal that would see
Africa's second biggest oil producer implement unspecified
reforms, the state news agency reported.
The World Bank and other institutions like the International
Monetary Fund have recommended that Nigeria and Angola devalue
their currencies which both trade officially at huge premiums
to the secondary market.
Devaluations could form part of loan deals, two banking
sources said on Monday. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is
against devaluing the naira.
The naira trades at around 197 against the dollar
officially compared to street rates as weak as 305, while
Angola's kwanza is worth 155/$ but changes hands at more
than 400 against the greenback on the secondary market.
Nigeria is planning to borrow as much as $5 billion to help
fund a budget deficit due to a slump in vital oil revenues, of
which $4 billion might come from international institutions and
the rest from Eurobonds, Adeosun had said earlier this month.
"We have held exploratory talks with the World Bank. We have
not applied for emergency loans," she told Reuters on Sunday.
Borrowing from international institutions such as the World
Bank would be a cost-effective way to raise money to fund the
increased capital expenditure in the 2016 budget, she said.
World Bank spokesman David Theis said the multilateral
lender was in discussions with Nigeria to provide Development
Policy Operation funding, which can take the form of a loan,
grant or credit.
"Our support will be for a program of policy reform," Theis
said in an e-mailed statement, adding that the proposal will be
submitted to the World Bank's board of directors later this
year.
The Financial Times had earlier reported that the West
African nation had asked the World Bank and the African
Development Bank for $3.5 billion in emergency loans.
In a written statement, Adeosun's ministry also said
Africa's biggest economy was looking at "options" to borrow from
the African Development Bank and export credit agencies such as
China Exim Bank "due to their concessionary rates of interest".
Nigeria expects a budget deficit of 3 trillion naira in
2016, up from 2.2 trillion naira previously estimated, as a
slump in oil revenues has eroded public finances and hit its
currency.
Oil exporters worldwide are experiencing similar fiscal
strains amid surging crude output and slumping demand. The World
Bank and International Monetary Fund are now consulting with
Azerbaijan regarding its financing needs.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Writing by
Joe Brock and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra, Bernard Orr)