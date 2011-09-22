HELSINKI, Sept 22 Angry Birds will migrate from
cellphone screens to the Formula One racetrack this weekend in
Singapore, as the firm behind the mobile gaming sensation rolls
out a crowd game to be played by live audiences.
Gaming firm Rovio has teamed up with Singapore
Telecommunications for the Singapore launch, having
created the crowd game with Finnish startup Uplause Ltd, the
creators of the world's first live event gaming platform.
"We think this new form of gaming will give fans a great
opportunity to form a strong emotional connection with the
characters," Rovio's marketing chief Peter Vesterbacka said in a
statement.
Unlike most mobile-game crazes, Angry Birds -- in which
players use a slingshot to attack the pigs who stole the birds'
eggs -- has stayed at the top of the charts.
In the crowd game, viewers control the slingshot on
jumboscreens with their voices.
After Singapore, Rovio and Uplause plan to take the new
gaming experience to the biggest live events in the world -- to
sports stadiums and rock concerts.
The gaming company is expanding the brand across traditional
merchandising, to things such as toys and baby products, and is
talking to film studios about taking the birds to the big
screen.
Earlier this year, Rovio raised $42 million from venture
capital firms in an investment co-led by Accel Partners, which
has previously backed Facebook and Baidu, and Skype founder
Niklas Zennstroem's venture capital firm Atomico Ventures.
Rovio was founded in 2003 after three students including
Niklas Hed -- CEO Mikael Hed's cousin and now Rovio's COO -- won
a game-development competition sponsored by Nokia Oyj
and Hewlett-Packard CO . It changed its name from Relude
in 2005.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Will Waterman)