By Suzanne Barlyn

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 U.S. independent broker-dealers and financial advisers want to fend off regulation they say will hurt their businesses -- and they are increasingly hostile in voicing those concerns.

Anger and frustration were recurring themes Tuesday at a conference in Washington, D.C. hosted by the Financial Services Institute (FSI), a trade group that represents independent broker-dealers and financial advisers.

Two speakers at the event, a U.S. Department of Labor official and the head of a group of state regulators, had to repeatedly defend their views on regulatory issues to exasperated attendees.

About 150 financial advisers and chief executives of independent broker-dealers attended the event, which was to conclude Wednesday with more than 200 meetings between attendees and members of Congress.

Drawing the most ire was a speech about an upcoming Labor Department proposal that will include IRA advice within its definition of the fiduciary standard of care.

"How are you going to make the decision for the client if you're not there?" one adviser in the crowd asked Michael Davis, a deputy assistant Labor Dept secretary.

The adviser's concern: that regulators might look only at the commissions earned when considering conflicts, not the reasoning behind guidance offered to a client. For example, while an adviser might earn more money from certain products, such as a variable annuity than from a mutual fund, the adviser might have good reasons for choosing an annuity for a specific client.

Davis spoke after the scheduled speaker, Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Labor Dept's Employee Benefits Securities Administration, canceled earlier in the day. A Labor Dept spokesman said she had a scheduling conflict.

CONCERNS

FSI members worry the proposal could end some long-standing compensation practices. Among them: revenue sharing, in which brokerages receive fees from some securities issues for promoting those products.

The Labor Dept says revenue sharing represents a conflict of interest because the brokerage could make more money on the sale than it would by selling another suitable product.

The Labor Dept withdrew a version of the proposal three weeks ago because of concerns from securities professionals and consumer advocates. It has been meeting with advisers to discuss "how to craft" two possible exemptions to the rule, said Davis.

One exemption could allow brokerages to receive compensation for transactions involving revenue sharing. The other could exempt principal trading, when brokerages sell securities from their own inventory, from the standard. Brokerages often earn higher fees on principal trades.

The proposal will be resubmitted in early 2012.

Talk of possible exemptions didn't calm the audience, which was concerned that the rule could take assessing client needs out of the hands of advisers.

"There's a regulatory agency making a decision for that client who is hundreds of miles away," one adviser told Davis.

About 25 people swarmed Davis after his presentation to voice their objections to the Labor Dept proposal. Among them, Sean Berger, president of Adirondack Retirement Specialists in Glens Falls New York.

Berger told Davis that investors with retirement accounts worth $50,000 or less could get "shut out" of the market, if advisers can not collect certain fees. Advisers can't take on the liability and costs to advise clients "if we don't get paid anything," Berger told Reuters after his conversation with Davis.

Jack Herstein, president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, or NASAA, an organization of state securities regulators, also faced grilling from the crowd.

Some attendees were critical of a plan required by Dodd-Frank to switch oversight of small to mid-sized registered investment advisers from the SEC to state regulators.

"Are the states going to be in a position to take on these responsibilities when they're under the pressure to build a road or a school?" one independent adviser asked.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in Washington; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)