Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazilian education company Kroton Educacional SA plans to take over rival Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes SA in an all-stock deal, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Under the terms of the deal, Kroton would take on all of Anhanguera's stock, the filing said.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, according to the filing.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.