SAO PAULO May 7 Kroton Educacional SA
and Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA
, the Brazilian for-profit education companies that
plan to combine, agreed on Wednesday to change the terms of the
transaction, according to a securities filing.
Kroton will offer 0.30970293 of its own share for one share
of Anhanguera. Kroton also agreed to distribute up to 100
percent of net income as dividend payouts through the first
quarter of this year, setting a cap of 483 million reais ($217
million), the filing added.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
