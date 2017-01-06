LONDON Jan 6 Anheuser Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain have teamed up to develop a home appliance that could dispense alcoholic drinks in the home, similar to Keurig's existing machine for soft drinks.

The companies on Friday announced a research and development joint venture that will focus on the North American market with the aim of developing a system that could work with beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers.

Financial terms of the venture were not disclosed.

AB InBev is the world's largest brewer with brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois. Keurig is part of privately held JAB Holding, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas)