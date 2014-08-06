LONDON Aug 6 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
known for its mass market Budweiser beer, is creating a new
business unit in the United States devoted to premium beers.
The new unit, which will include brands such as Goose Island
and Blue Point, will be based in Chicago and led by Felipe
Szpigel, who joined the brewer 15 years ago as a global
management trainee, according to an internal announcement made
on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.
Another internal message announced the departure of Bud
Light vice president, Rob McCarthy. McCarthy will be replaced by
Alexander Lambrecht.
