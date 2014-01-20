BRUSSELS Jan 20 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :
* To reacquire oriental brewery, strengtheningits position in
the fast-growing
Asia pacific region
* Deal for 5.8 billion usd.
* Will reacquire ob earlier than July 2014, as it was
originally entitled to under the 2009 transaction.
* Will receive approximately 320 million usd in cash at
closing from this transaction
* Now expects to achieve a ratio below 2.0x after the end of
2014.
* Estimates 2013 EBITDA at about 529 billion krw or
approximately
500 million usd at current exchange rates
* Will draw on existing liquidity to fund the acquisition