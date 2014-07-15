July 15 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to acquire game developer Wushen Century Network Technology Co Ltd for 930 million yuan ($149.82 million)

* Says board agrees to raise up to 310 million yuan via share issue to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nCLdrC; bit.ly/1n66riD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)