UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co., ltd:
* Says it will apply to Guangzhou Branch of Hefei Science & Technology Rural Commercial Bank for comprehensive credit line of 80 million yuan, with a term of one year
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FqMoqU1W
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources