MILAN, Sept 10 Italian asset manager Anima said on Wednesday its net inflows were 284 million euros ($366 million) in August, bringing overall inflows in the first eight months of the year to around 6.1 billion euros.

Total assets under management exceeded 55.2 billion euros at the end of August, with a 28 percent increase year-on-year, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7751 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)