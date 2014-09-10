BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 10 Italian asset manager Anima said on Wednesday its net inflows were 284 million euros ($366 million) in August, bringing overall inflows in the first eight months of the year to around 6.1 billion euros.
Total assets under management exceeded 55.2 billion euros at the end of August, with a 28 percent increase year-on-year, the company said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7751 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.