Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
MILAN, April 9 Price guidance for a public sale of shares in Italy's Anima Holding has been narrowed to 4-4.25 euros per share, one day before the offering is due to close, a message to investors showed on Wednesday.
An email sent to investors, seen by Reuters, said orders had been placed for all shares on offer at the top of the original 3.5-4.5 euros ($4.8-6.21) per share price range.
Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the holding company which controls fund manager Anima SGR on Milan's stock exchange. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Francesca Landini)
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.
(Adds detail) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump. Concerns that the U.S. would not push through corporate tax cuts as promised before the election pulled down stocks in Asia, with the negative sentiment spilling into metals, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "People have also been looking at a resumption o