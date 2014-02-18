MILAN Feb 18 Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is looking to list up to 40 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, two sources close to the operation said on Monday.

"The float will be between 30 and 40 percent... the aim is to reach a valuation of more than 1 billion euros," one of the two sources said of the deal, which would be worth $1.37 billion.

The initial public offering of Anima will be a sale of existing shares.

Italian private equity Clessidra owns 37 percent of Anima Holding, which is also known as AM Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano with a 35 percent stake and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena with nearly 23 percent.

Earlier this month, the chairman of Anima Holding, Giuseppe Zadra, said the company should debut in Milan at the start of April.

In 2013, the Anima group made revenues of around 220 million euros, up more than 30 percent on the previous year. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Massimo Gaia; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)