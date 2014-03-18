BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
MILAN, March 18 Italy's Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, could have an equity value of up to 1.45 billion euros ($2 billion) after an initial public offering of up to 55 percent of its capital, UBS said in a report for investors.
UBS, which is one of the joint global coordinators in the IPO, said the equity value - excluding debt - of Anima Holding was between 1.174 billion and 1.447 billion euros.
On Monday a report for investors by Banca IMI, another joint global coordinator, said Anima Holding had an equity value of 1.057-1.306 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: