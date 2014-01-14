BRIEF-Differ Group Holding Co expects increase in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Net profit of group is expected to increase by 25%-40% for year ended 31 december 2016
MILAN Jan 14 The board of Asset Management Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, said on Tuesday it has decided to start steps to list on the Milan stock exchange.
Terms and timing of the listing will be decided in subsequent meetings and the aim of the operation will be to enhance its value and help develop its business, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
STOCKHOLM, March 14 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in February from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Tuesday.
NAIROBI, March 14 Kenya's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had no plans to break up any company in the sector, weeks after a leaked draft report on competition it commissioned recommended that Safaricom, the country's biggest operator, be split.