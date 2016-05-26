MILAN May 26 Italian lender Credito Valtellinese is selling a 2 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding at a price of between 5.4-5.5 euros per share, a financial source said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the bank said it was placing shares of the asset manager to institutional investors through an accelerated book building procedure.

Banca IMI and Equita SIM are coordinating the sale as joint book runners. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Emilio Parodi)