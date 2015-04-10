BRIEF-Lock-up period for Guangzhou Yuetai's 194.6 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 194.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on March 31
MILAN, April 10 Italy's postal service Poste Italiane may consider buying Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima but such a purchase is not a priority, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
"It's a possibility but right now the company has different priorities," the source told Reuters.
Anima rose 7.5 percent on Friday on press speculation the postal service could buy a stake in the company and start selling products at its 14,000 branches all over Italy.
Anima declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Luca Trogni and Danilo Masoni)
* Says 2016 net profit down 45.0 percent y/y at 561.8 million yuan ($81.61 million)