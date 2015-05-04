Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
May 4 Patterson Cos Inc said it would buy privately held veterinary products maker Animal Health International Inc for $1.1 billion.
The company also said it was looking to sell its medical rehabilitation business.
Patterson, which makes dental products, veterinary supplies and rehabilitation medical supplies for hospitals and long-term care facilities, said the Animal Health deal would more than double the size of its veterinary business. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a 28.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for soybean and corn seeds.