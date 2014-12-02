Dec 2 Anite Plc
* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 0.63 pence per share
* Half yearly report
* Revenue up 3 pct to 49.0 mln stg (2013: 47.4 mln stg)
* Profit before tax doubled to 5.1 mln stg (2013: 2.5 mln
stg)
* Statutory revenue from continuing operations of 49.0 mln
stg (2013: £47.4 mln stg)
* Statutory profit from continuing operations before tax of
1.0 mln stg(2013: loss of 0.9 mln stg)
* Statutory profit for period of 32.5 mln stg (2013: 0.6
mln stg)
* Board expects that group's second half performance will
improve on first half
* Board remains confident of meeting its full year
expectations
