BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Says first quarter strong
* Handset testing division outperfoms
* Increases first-half view
Sept 15 Anite Plc , which provides testing systems for wireless firms, said trading for the first quarter was encouraging, helped mainly by its handset testing business, and increased its outlook for the first half.
"We have had a strong start to the year which has increased our expectation for first half performance and is underpinning our confidence for the year as a whole," Chief Executive Christopher Humphrey said.
First-quarter handset testing order intake, revenue and adjusted operating profit was higher year-over-year and ahead of its expectations, the company said.
The company, which also provides reservation and e-commerce solutions for the leisure travel industry, said Long-Term Evolution (LTE) products accounted for 46 percent of hand testing revenues during the quarter, up from 17 percent last year.
Anite had net cash of 31.8 million pounds ($50.04 million) at Aug. 31.
Shares of the company closed at 60.25 pence on Wednesday in London.
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.