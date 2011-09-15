* Says first quarter strong

* Handset testing division outperfoms

* Increases first-half view

Sept 15 Anite Plc , which provides testing systems for wireless firms, said trading for the first quarter was encouraging, helped mainly by its handset testing business, and increased its outlook for the first half.

"We have had a strong start to the year which has increased our expectation for first half performance and is underpinning our confidence for the year as a whole," Chief Executive Christopher Humphrey said.

First-quarter handset testing order intake, revenue and adjusted operating profit was higher year-over-year and ahead of its expectations, the company said.

The company, which also provides reservation and e-commerce solutions for the leisure travel industry, said Long-Term Evolution (LTE) products accounted for 46 percent of hand testing revenues during the quarter, up from 17 percent last year.

Anite had net cash of 31.8 million pounds ($50.04 million) at Aug. 31.

Shares of the company closed at 60.25 pence on Wednesday in London.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)