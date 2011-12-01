* Pretax profit 11 mln stg vs 6.5 mln stg a year ago

* Revenue rises 33 pct to 56.2 mln stg

* Says confident of significant growth for the year

Dec 1 Anite Plc, which provides testing systems for wireless firms, posted a 69 percent jump in first-half profit on the strength of its handset business and said it was confident of significant growth for the year.

Rising demand for smartphones and tablets are fuelling growth for Anite's fourth-generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) product, which the company launched in 2009.

Anite, which also provides reservation and e-commerce services for the leisure travel industry, said revenue from its handset testing business grew 68 percent to 34.7 million pounds ($54.6 million).

LTE, which was designed primarily to carry data, rather than voice, and offers download speeds more than double that of 3G, represented 45 percent of handset testing revenue.

Pretax profit was 11 million pounds for the six months ended Oct. 31, compared with 6.5 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 33 percent to 56.2 million pounds.

Shares in the company, which on Sept. 15 said it had a strong start to the year, has gained 24 percent since then, compared with a fall of 5 percent in the FTSE Small Cap Index .

They closed at 79.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6358 British pounds) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)