* Increased expectations on Q3 performance of handset
testing business
* FY adj pretax profit to be at least in-line with market
expectations
Feb 23 Anite Plc, a maker of
testing systems for wireless firms, said a better-than-expected
performance at its handset testing business in the third-quarter
has increased its expectations for second-half results.
The company, which also provides reservation and e-commerce
services for the leisure travel industry, said it anticipated
that full-year adjusted pretax profit would be at least in-line
with current market expectations.
"The handset testing business continued to provide the
outperformance, with on-going strong demand for LTE and 2G/3G
products," Anite said in a statement.
In December, the company said it expected sustainable
revenue growth over the next few years as demand for smartphones
increases.
Anite's shares were trading up 5.3 percent at 109 pence at
0803 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)