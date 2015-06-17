June 17 Electronic measurement instruments maker Keysight Technologies Inc will buy Britain's Anite Plc , which tests handsets and telecom networks, in a cash deal valued at about 388 million pounds ($606.87 million).

The 126 pence per share offer is at a premium of 22.3 percent to Anite's Tuesday close, the companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)