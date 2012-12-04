LONDON Dec 4 Anite PLC : * Auto alert - Anite Plc interim dividend up 53 percent to 0.575 pence

per share * H1 revenue up 9% to £61.2M (2011: £56.2M) * H1 profit before tax up 30% to £14.3M (2011: £11.0M) * Recent trends and pipeline of growth opportunities, increase confidence that

FY expectations will be met * Performance in the second half of the year will show an improvement both on

the first half