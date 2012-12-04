UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Dec 4 Anite PLC : * Auto alert - Anite Plc interim dividend up 53 percent to 0.575 pence
per share * H1 revenue up 9% to £61.2M (2011: £56.2M) * H1 profit before tax up 30% to £14.3M (2011: £11.0M) * Recent trends and pipeline of growth opportunities, increase confidence that
FY expectations will be met * Performance in the second half of the year will show an improvement both on
the first half
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).