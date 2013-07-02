UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
July 2 Anite PLC : * Anite Plc final dividend up 12 percent to 1.265 pence
per share * Anite Plc total dividend up 23 percent to 1.84 pence per
share * Revenue up 8% to £132.5M (2012: £122.5M) * FY profit before tax up 23% to £34.3M (2012: £28.0M) * Expect the seasonality of our trading to return to the pattern of previous
years, * Expect relatively quiet first and third quarters and higher activity levels
in quarters two and four * Source text for Eikon
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher