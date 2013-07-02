July 2 Anite PLC : * Anite Plc final dividend up 12 percent to 1.265 pence

per share * Anite Plc total dividend up 23 percent to 1.84 pence per

share * Revenue up 8% to £132.5M (2012: £122.5M) * FY profit before tax up 23% to £34.3M (2012: £28.0M) * Expect the seasonality of our trading to return to the pattern of previous

years, * Expect relatively quiet first and third quarters and higher activity levels

