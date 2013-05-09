May 9 Software company Anite Plc said
adjusted pretax profit for the year ended April 30 would be at
the top end of market forecasts, citing a stronger-than-expected
10 percent revenue growth in its handset testing business.
Analysts forecasts for the full-year adjusted pretax profit
ranged from 32 million pounds to 34 million pounds ($49.8
million to $52.9 million), a company spokesman said.
Anite, which provides handset testing systems to wireless
companies and reservation software to the travel industry,
forecast full-year revenue slightly below market expectations
but said margins were strong across its businesses in the fourth
quarter.
Anite's shares were up 6 percent at 128.8 pence at 0711 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.