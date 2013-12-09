BRIEF-CRH FY earnings top 3.1 bln euros, cuts net debt sharply
* FY pretax profit 1.74 billion eur versus 1.033 billion eur year ago
Dec 9 Software company Anite Plc reported a 64 percent drop in first-half profit, hurt by contract delays in its core handset-testing business.
The company, which provides handset-testing systems to wireless companies and reservation software to the travel industry, said it expected second-half revenue to improve on the first half with material improvement in handset testing.
Profit before tax fell to 5.1 million pounds ($8.3 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31 from 14.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue dropped 6 percent to 57.5 million pounds. Revenue from its handset-testing business, which accounted for about 55 percent of total revenue, dropped 21 percent.
* Unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December 2016
PARIS, March 1 Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel was bullish over its prospects despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union, predicting a further increase in profits and dividends this year and next year.