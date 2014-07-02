BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
July 2 Anite Plc, which tests handset and telecom networks, said adjusted full-year pretax profit fell about 50 percent, hurt by weakened revenue at its core handset-testing business.
Anite, whose clients include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc, said adjusted pretax profit fell to 14.9 million pounds ($25.3 million) for the year ended April 30, from 29.5 million pounds a year earlier.
Adjusted revenue fell 3.4 percent to 109.2 million pounds.
The company's adjusted results are for continuing operations, excluding its travel reservation software business, which it sold to the private-equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc for 45 million pounds in May. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7