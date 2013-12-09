Dec 9 Anite PLC : * Says H1 profit before tax down 64 pct to 5.1 mln STG * Says H1 revenue down 6 pct to 57.5 mln STG * Says group order intake up 5 pct to 56.7 mln STG * Expects second half performance to improve on the first half * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here