Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 20 Anite Plc said it was considering the sale of its business that provides reservation software to the travel industry, sending its shares up 2 percent in late trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The business, Anite Travel, accounted for about 15 percent of the company's total revenue of 132.5 million pounds ($221 million) in the year ended April 30.
Anite's main business is providing handset-testing systems to wireless companies.
Anite's shares closed at 88.85 pence on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)