BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
July 24 Anixter International Inc, a distributor of communication products, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by softness in the data infrastructure market and cut backs in production by several equipment manufacturers.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $44 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter, from $48.4 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
Sales for the quarter rose 1 percent to $1.57 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for second-quarter earnings of $1.50 per share on sales of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A stronger U.S. dollar and lower copper prices also contributed to the slower revenue growth in the quarter, Chief Executive Robert Eck said in a statement. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.