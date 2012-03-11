March 11 Shares in Ann Inc, owner
of retail clothing chains Ann Taylor and LOFT, could rise as the
company's margins grow and it outperforms analysts' profit
forecasts, according to Barron's.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Global Investment Solutions
sees the shares rising to the low-to-mid $30s, while a Citigroup
analyst raise the share's price target to $34 from $27.
Based on company forecasts that gross margins this year
should reach 55 percent compared with 50 percent in the fourth
quarter, Ann should top analysts average forecast for earnings
per share of $1.91, Barron's reported in its March 12 edition.
Shares in Ann, which closed at $27.41 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday, are trading at about 14.4 times earnings
forecasts for the current fiscal year, below the industry
average of 15.
(Reporting By Matt Daily, editing by Maureen Bavdek)