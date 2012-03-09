* Q4 adj EPS $0.10 vs Wall St view $0.09

* Q4 sales $566.7 mln vs Wall St view $566.8 mln

* Sees sequential improvement in Q1 margins

* Sees Q1 sales $560 million vs estimate $560.8 mln

* Shares up 2.7 percent (Adds comparison, forecast, details on margins and share movement)

March 9 Ann Inc's quarterly earnings fell 73 percent as the company's Ann Taylor chain had to resort to deep discounts to sell its women's clothes and accessories, but the retailer forecast improved margins, and its shares rose nearly 3 percent.

For the current quarter, Ann expects sales of $560 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $560.8 million. The outlook reflects a low-single digit percentage rise for stores open at least a year.

The company forecast gross margins approaching 56.5 percent, up from 48.9 percent in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 28. Last quarter's margin was down from 51.7 percent a year earlier because of much bigger discounts in Ann Taylor stores.

Ann Taylor is the company's higher-end brand, catering to a more mature clientele. Ann sells more affordable clothes for younger women at LOFT, which has been its growth area.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it had earned $2.2 million, or 4 cents a share, down from $8 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges for management changes, earnings were 10 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but the company had warned last month that results would be below Wall Street estimates at the time.

Sales rose 10 percent to $566.7 million from $515.3 million, just below analysts' forecasts of $566.8 million.

Last month, rival Chico's FAS Inc's quarterly results beat estimates with the help of the White House/Black Market brands, which were able to offset promotions at the company's namesake stores.

Ann shares were up 2.7 percent at $26.50 in trading before the market opened. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)