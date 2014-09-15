Sept 15 Hedge funds Red Alder LLC and Engine
Capital again urged Ann Inc to consider a sale to a
private equity firm or another apparel company, stepping up
pressure on the women's retailer to improve its performance.
A sale to retailers like Chico's FAS Inc, Ascena
Retail Group, J.Crew or Fast Retailing Co Ltd,
could fetch a price between $60 to $65 per share for the Ann
Taylor parent, the hedge funds said in an investor presentation
on Monday.
A sale to a private equity firm like Golden Gate Partners,
Sycamore Partners or Apax Partners, would likely take place
between $50 to $55 per share, the funds said.
Ann officials could not be reached for comment.
Red Alder and Engine Capital, which together own more than 1
percent of Ann stock, said they have spoken to a number of
shareholders and "not a single shareholder disagrees with our
strong recommendation that Ann immediately conduct a strategic
alternatives review. The consensus is that the status quo is not
sustainable and that exploring a sale makes sense."
Ann has hired investment bank JPMorgan to explore strategic
alternatives including a potential sale, Reuters reported
earlier.
The hedge funds urged the Ann board of directors to
acknowledge that they were looking at alternatives and to form a
special committee headed by board member Daniel Yih.
Earlier this year, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital
took a 9.5 percent stake in Ann, saying the stock was
undervalued.
In the second quarter, Ann reported earnings of 70 cents per
share, down from 76 cents in the same quarter a year earlier.
The company also cut its annual sales outlook.
Ann's margins have been hurt by increased in-store
promotions across the retail industry, the company said on its
earnings call.
Ann operates 1,040 Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory, Loft and
Loft Outlet stores in 47 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico
and Canada.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)