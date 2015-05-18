UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
May 18 Apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc said it agreed to buy women's clothing maker Ann Inc for about $2.15 billion in cash and stock.
Ascena's offer of $47 per share represents a 21.4 percent premium to Ann's closing price of $38.71 on Friday.
Ascena said the offer does not require approval by its stockholders and expects the deal to close in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.