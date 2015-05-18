May 18 Apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc said it agreed to buy women's clothing maker Ann Inc for about $2.15 billion in cash and stock.

Ascena's offer of $47 per share represents a 21.4 percent premium to Ann's closing price of $38.71 on Friday.

Ascena said the offer does not require approval by its stockholders and expects the deal to close in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)