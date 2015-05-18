* LOFT brand to help Ascena target wide age group
* Offer of $47/share is a 21.4 pct premium
* Ann, under pressure from investors, was exploring a sale
* Deal gives Ann enterprise value of about $2 bln
* Ann's shares up 19 pct, Ascena's down 2 pct
By Ramkumar Iyer
May 18 Ascena Retail Group Inc, which
runs Lane Bryant and Dressbarn women's clothing stores, is to
buy Ann Inc for $2.15 billion, mainly for the popular
LOFT brand, which offers everyday fashion to a wide age group.
LOFT's dresses, office wear and accessories are aimed at
women between 18 and 60 years old, while each of Ascena's five
brands cater to a comparatively narrower age group.
LOFT will become Ascena's largest brand, accounting for 22
percent of the combined company's revenue, and along with Ann
Taylor will account for a little over a third of total revenue,
according to a presentation on Ascena's website.
Ascena has fueled much of its growth through acquisitions
and after this deal, will operate nearly 5000 stores, with sales
more of than $7.3 billion in 2014, to become one of the largest
women's apparel retailers in the United States.
Ann's shares were up 19.2 percent at $46.12 in afternoon
trading on Monday. They touched a record high of $47.20, just
above Ascena's offer of $47 per share - $37.34 in cash and 0.68
in stock. Ascena's shares were down 2.1 percent at $13.91.
Ann's same-store sales have fallen in three of the past four
quarters as it struggles with increasing competition from
fast-fashion chains and a pullback in discretionary spending.
Under pressure from shareholders, hedge funds Engine Capital
LP and Red Alder LLC, to sell itself, Ann hired JP Morgan to
explore a sale, Reuters reported in August.
Around that time, Golden Gate Capital picked up a stake in
Ann to become its largest shareholder, saying the stock was
undervalued.
The company's problems have been compounded in recent months
by disruptions at West Coast ports, which has hit sales and led
to higher costs.
The transaction gives Ann an enterprise value of about $2
billion, Ascena said in a statement on Monday.
Ascena said it expects the deal to "significantly" add to
earnings in the first year after the deal closes and to boost
profit by more than 20 percent after that.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2015,
after which Ann stockholders will own about 16 percent of
Ascena.
Ascena said Goldman Sachs and Guggenheim Securities, its
financial advisers, have arranged committed financing of up to
$2.4 billion.
Ascena's legal adviser is Proskauer Rose LLP, while Ann's is
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)