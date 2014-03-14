METALS-Copper hits 1-week low as Chile, Indonesia supply woes fade

(Recasts, updates prices, adds details/quote; changes dateline) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as a giant copper mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8 percent at $5,835 a tonne at 1131 GMT, all but erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. Earlier, the metal fell