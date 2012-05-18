May 18 Women's clothing retailer Ann Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its LOFT brand and fewer promotions at its Ann Taylor stores.

First-quarter net income rose to $28.7 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $27.3 million, or 51 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $560.4 million. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)