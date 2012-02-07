* Q4 EPS $0.46 vs $1.94 a year ago

* Q4 EPS excluding items $0.54 vs est $0.56 (Follows alerts)

Feb 7 Annaly Capital Management Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations, hurt by higher costs and losses from its agency mortgage-backed securities.

October-December net income available to common shareholders was $445.6 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.94 a share, for the year ago period.

Excluding items, the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) earned 54 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net unrealized losses on interest-only agency mortgage-backed securities came in at $67.6 million for the quarter.

Total interest expense for the quarter was up about 14 percent from last year to $130.1 million.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $17.12 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)