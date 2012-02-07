* Q4 EPS $0.46 vs $1.94 a year ago
* Q4 EPS excluding items $0.54 vs est $0.56
(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Annaly Capital Management Inc
posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts'
expectations, hurt by higher costs and losses from its agency
mortgage-backed securities.
October-December net income available to common shareholders
was $445.6 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with net
income of $1.2 billion, or $1.94 a share, for the year ago
period.
Excluding items, the mortgage real estate investment trust
(REIT) earned 54 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 56 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net unrealized losses on interest-only agency
mortgage-backed securities came in at $67.6 million for the
quarter.
Total interest expense for the quarter was up about 14
percent from last year to $130.1 million.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $17.12 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)