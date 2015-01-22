JERUSALEM Jan 22 U.S. tech giant Amazon
is in talks to buy Israeli chipmaker Annapurna Labs for
up to $370 million, financial newspaper Calcalist reported on
Thursday.
The companies are in the final stages of negotiations, the
Israeli paper said, adding that the proposal includes an
agreement by Amazon to open a research and development centre in
Israel.
The Israeli start-up, which Calcalist said has raised
several tens of millions of dollars in private funding, was not
reachable for comment and Amazon declined to comment.
Annapurna Labs is owned by businessman Avigdor Willenz, the
newspaper said, with other investors including British chip
designer ARM and venture capital firm Walden
International.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer and
David Goodman)