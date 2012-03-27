March 27 Organic foods maker Annie's priced shares at $19, above its expected range on Tuesday, according to an underwriter.

The Berkeley, California-based company sold 5 million shares, as planned, against a $16 to $18 range, raising $95 million. On Monday, Annie's raised its expected range from $14 to $16.

Annie's selling shareholders will sell 4.05 million shares and the company will sell the remaining shares being offered. Private equity firm Solera Capital owns 90.5 percent of current stock and will sell 3.7 million shares. (Reporting By Olivia Oran; editing by Andre Grenon)