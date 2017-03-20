Eurobank Ergasias S.A. and National Bank of Greece S.A. in their capacity as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners of the Public Offer for the Issue of a Common Bond Loan and the admission of the bonds of ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A. (hereinafter the “Company”) for trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange, following the completion of the Public Offer on 17.03.2017, announce, in accordance with article 8 par.1 of Law 3401/2005, as in force, and article 3 par. 5 of Decision 19/776/13.02.2017 of the Board of Directors of the Capital Markets Commission, that 200,000 common, bearer bonds of the Company with a nominal value of €1,000 each (the Bonds) have been allocated and as a result capital of an amount of €200,000,000 has been raised.

The total demand across the yield range from investors that participated in the Public Offer was €421m.

The final yield has been set at 3.50%, the Bonds interest rate at 3.50% and the offer price of the Bonds at € 1,000 each, namely 100% of the nominal value.