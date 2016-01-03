UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ANOTHER MILITANT KILLED IN INDIA'S PATHANKOT AIR BASE, HOME MINISTRY SOURCE SAYS, BRINGING TOTAL ELIMINATED TO SIX
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.