Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Anoto Group Ab
* Says gets order from Geeks Network
* Says received an order for a minimum of 1000 digital pens and accompanying software.
* Says order will be delivered in full before June 30th, 2015. The first shipment has been made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)