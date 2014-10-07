Oct 7 Anoto Group AB :

* Says extraordinary general meeting approves rights issue

* Says board of directors at EGM decided to implement a rights issue of a maximum of 272,012,120 shares

* Says at full subscription, rights issue will raise approximately 68.0 million Swedish crowns before issue costs

* Says subscription price has been fixed at 0.25 Swedish crowns per share