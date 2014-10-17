Oct 17 Anoto Group AB

* Anoto announces order from Geeks Network

* Says has received order for minimum of 1000 Anoto Live digital pens and accompanying Anoto Live software from Geeks Network

* Says order will be delivered in full before June 30, 2015

* First shipment has already been made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)