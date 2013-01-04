* Nov output down 4 pct vs year ago, but up 1.5 pct from Oct

* Petrobras is No. 1 oil producer, Norway's Statoil No. 2

BRASILIA Jan 3 Brazil's output of oil and natural gas fell for the eighth straight month in November, with maintenance of offshore oil platforms run by Petrobras limiting production, the country's oil regulator said on Thursday.

Output fell 4 percent to 2.5 million barrels of crude and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) from 2.61 million boepd in November 2011, the ANP said.

But production was 1.5 percent greater than in October, when output reached 2.47 million boepd.

Norway's Statoil ASA remained Brazil's No. 2 producer after surpassing Royal Dutch Shell Plc. in October.

Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras is the largest producer, with average daily output of 2.29 million boepd, accounting for 91 percent of all oil and natural gas produced in Brazil in November.

Brazilian oil output has suffered in recent months due to declining output from mature fields owned by Petrobras and the shutting of ageing oil platforms for maintenance, primarily in the Campos Basin near Rio de Janeiro. The Campos Basin is the source of about 80 percent of Brazil's output.

Petrobras' output is falling despite the company's $237 billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate spending program.

No. 2 Statoil saw output remain stable in November at 40,030 boepd from 40,972 boepd in October.

Natural gas output reached a record 73.3 million cubic meters (2.5 billion cubic feet) a day in November, 8 percent more than a year earlier and 0.14 percent more than in October.