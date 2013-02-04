* Dec output down 3 pct vs year ago, but up 3.4 pct from Nov

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 Brazil's output of oil and natural gas fell for the ninth straight month in December, with maintenance of offshore oil platforms run by Petrobras limiting production in the final month of 2012, the country's oil regulator said on Monday.

Output fell 2.96 percent to 2.584 million barrels of crude and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd), from 2.663 million boepd in December 2011, the ANP regulator said.

But production increased 3.36 percent from November, when output was 2.5 million boepd.

Norway's Statoil ASA was Brazil's No.2 producer for the third straight month since surpassing Royal Dutch Shell Plc in October.

Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras is the country's largest producer, with average daily output of 2.37 million boepd in December. That accounted for 93 percent of all oil and 98.7 percent of all natural gas produced in Brazil.

Brazilian oil production has suffered in recent months due to declining output from mature fields owned by Petrobras and the shutting of ageing oil platforms for maintenance, primarily in the Campos Basin near Rio de Janeiro. The Campos Basin is the source of about 80 percent of Brazil's oil.

Petrobras' output is falling despite the company's $237 billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate spending program. Petrobras will report fourth-quarter earnings on Monday after markets close.

Statoil's output rose to 44,492 boepd in December from 40,030 boepd in November.

Brazil's natural gas output hit a record for the third straight month at 76.2 million cubic meters (2.7 billion cubic feet) a day in December. That was 6.8 percent more than a year earlier and 3.9 percent more than in November.