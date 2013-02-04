* Dec output down 3 pct vs year ago, but up 3.4 pct from Nov
* Norway's Statoil No.2 producer for 3rd straight month
* Petrobras results expected later on Monday
SAO PAULO, Feb 4 Brazil's output of oil and
natural gas fell for the ninth straight month in December, with
maintenance of offshore oil platforms run by Petrobras limiting
production in the final month of 2012, the country's oil
regulator said on Monday.
Output fell 2.96 percent to 2.584 million barrels of crude
and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd), from 2.663 million
boepd in December 2011, the ANP regulator said.
But production increased 3.36 percent from November, when
output was 2.5 million boepd.
Norway's Statoil ASA was Brazil's No.2 producer for
the third straight month since surpassing Royal Dutch Shell Plc
in October.
Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras is the
country's largest producer, with average daily output of 2.37
million boepd in December. That accounted for 93 percent of all
oil and 98.7 percent of all natural gas produced in Brazil.
Brazilian oil production has suffered in recent months due
to declining output from mature fields owned by Petrobras and
the shutting of ageing oil platforms for maintenance, primarily
in the Campos Basin near Rio de Janeiro. The Campos Basin is the
source of about 80 percent of Brazil's oil.
Petrobras' output is falling despite the company's $237
billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program. Petrobras will report fourth-quarter earnings
on Monday after markets close.
Statoil's output rose to 44,492 boepd in December from
40,030 boepd in November.
Brazil's natural gas output hit a record for the third
straight month at 76.2 million cubic meters (2.7 billion cubic
feet) a day in December. That was 6.8 percent more than a year
earlier and 3.9 percent more than in November.