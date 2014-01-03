* State-run Petrobras responsible for 88 pct of output
* BG passes Statoil to become No. 2 Brazil oil producer
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 3 Brazil's oil and natural
gas output rose 2.87 percent in November compared with the same
month a year earlier as new oil fields came on line and
platforms under maintenance returned to operation, Brazil's oil
regulator, the ANP, said on Friday.
Forty-five concession holders produced an average of 2.578
million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd)
in the month, the largest total in five months. Oil and gas
output in November was 1.59 percent greater than in October.
The output was the third-highest since March 2012, after
which emergency platform repairs, declining output from older
fields and delays bringing new fields on line caused Brazilian
output to fall. Output largely stagnated since then despite a
$237 billion, five-year spending plan by state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Petrobras was the largest producer in November, owning 88
percent of Brazilian output. BG Plc surpassed Norway's
Statoil ASA to become Brazil's No. 2 producer, with
55,464 boepd of output, 26 percent more than in October.
Statoil dropped to third place after output slipped 0.1
percent to 54,351 boepd.