BRIEF-Cott Corp says CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 $9.2 mln
* CEO Jerry Fowden's total compensation for 2016 was $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndaizN) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Brazil produced 2.79 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day in June, 2.57 percent more than in May, bolstered by new output from deepwater fields south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Thursday.
The oil was produced by 24 operating companies in 303 on-shore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production concessions, the ANP said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC prices public offering of American Depositary Shares
March 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc named Chris Osborne as head of its economic consulting business and Kevin Hewitt as EMEA chairman, effective immediately.