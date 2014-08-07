RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Brazil produced 2.79 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day in June, 2.57 percent more than in May, bolstered by new output from deepwater fields south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, said on Thursday.

The oil was produced by 24 operating companies in 303 on-shore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production concessions, the ANP said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Paul Simao)